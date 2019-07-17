Sg Americas Securities Boosted Its Sempra Energy Com (SRE) Stake by $24.97 Million; Seabridge Investment Advisors Cut Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $995,440

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,499 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 40,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $89.07. About 958,554 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Sempra Energy Com (SRE) by 696.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 199,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 228,400 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.75 million, up from 28,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Sempra Energy Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140.02. About 323,474 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Also Appoints Martin as New Member of Board Effective May 1; 13/03/2018 – SoCalGas tells Calif. customers to watch natgas supplies due cold; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS TEXAS PUC APPROVES ACQUISITION OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA STILL SEES THREE CAMERON LNG TRAINS PRODUCING IN 2019; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $117,761 activity.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Electric to buy Sempra Energy wind assets for $1.05B – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sempra Energy Names Brian L. Kelly Vice President Of Federal Government Affairs – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Add Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock to Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” published on December 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset has 9,380 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.06% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 5,112 shares. 59 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 3,308 shares. Adirondack Com holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 790 shares stake. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 7,422 shares. Capital Guardian Trust stated it has 0.29% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Private Asset Management accumulated 11,391 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Ltd Company reported 3,104 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lvm Capital Limited Mi holds 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 3,348 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0.15% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Lincoln Natl Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,530 shares.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc Com (NYSE:RYN) by 10,218 shares to 9,730 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation Com (NYSE:S) by 2.57 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,782 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (Put).

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TE Connectivity to report third quarter financial results on July 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TE Connectivity declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited accumulated 5,109 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2.34M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.31% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia accumulated 51,364 shares. Calamos has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Intrust Savings Bank Na has 0.06% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 2,944 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Girard Prns holds 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 4,208 shares. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.12% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 11,565 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,614 shares. Vermont-based Manchester Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 28,499 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh reported 3,691 shares. Etrade Management holds 0.02% or 6,836 shares.