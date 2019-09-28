Sg Americas Securities Boosted Its Nrg Energy Com New (NRG) Holding; Usa Technologies (USAT) Shorts Down By 11.08%

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased Nrg Energy Inc Com New (NRG) stake by 111.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sg Americas Securities Llc acquired 125,738 shares as Nrg Energy Inc Com New (NRG)’s stock declined 15.81%. The Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 238,957 shares with $8.39 million value, up from 113,219 last quarter. Nrg Energy Inc Com New now has $9.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.44. About 1.50 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 05/04/2018 – NRG Energy Withdraws Nomination of Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell for Board, No Other Nominee Named in Place; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M

Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) had a decrease of 11.08% in short interest. USAT’s SI was 8.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.08% from 10.07M shares previously. With 913,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT)’s short sellers to cover USAT’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 20.51 million shares traded or 1281.21% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 07/03/2018 Canteen Donates USAT Sweepstakes Grand Prize TESLA to Charities; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M

Since August 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $15.82 million activity. Hudson Executive Capital LP bought $8.25M worth of stock or 1.80M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 8 investors sold USA Technologies, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 31.97 million shares or 3.76% more from 30.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Northern Trust owns 680,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 206,807 shares in its portfolio. Kistler owns 679 shares. G2 Inv Prtnrs Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.21% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Omers Administration Corp holds 0% or 48,600 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 10,454 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Washington has 3.72% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 1.02M shares. Hudson Bay Limited Partnership stated it has 305,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Perritt Cap Management Inc invested in 60,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Foundation Lc reported 474,066 shares stake. California Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 113,100 shares. Fmr Lc holds 1.23M shares.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $268.16 million. It creates and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services.

Sg Americas Securities Llc decreased Safety Ins Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SAFT) stake by 5,481 shares to 1,078 valued at $103,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alcoa Corp (Put) stake by 97,600 shares and now owns 37,500 shares. Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Put) was reduced too.

