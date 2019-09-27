Sg Americas Securities Boosted Its Alliant Energy Com (LNT) Holding by $4.12 Million; Indaba Capital Management LP Lifted Its Echostar (SATS) Stake by $3.20 Million as Stock Price Rose

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 72,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The hedge fund held 751,925 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.33 million, up from 679,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.59. About 223,188 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 07/05/2018 – Hughes Awarded Contract to Prototype Multi-Modem Adaptor for DoD Wideband SATCOM Architectural Analysis; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 14/03/2018 – Global Eagle Entertainment Expands Aero Network from Hughes That Brings Faster Speeds and More Capacity with JUPITER Technology; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Enhances JUPITER System, the World’s Most Advanced Broadband Satellite Platform; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q-End Cash, Equivalents, Marketable Investment Securities $3.3B; 12/03/2018 EchoStar Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp Com (LNT) by 1175.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 84,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 91,260 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 7,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 511,219 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – ALLIANT’S OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems Integrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 21/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY – ON MAY 18 ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH BARCLAYS CAPITAL, BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES; 21/05/2018 – LNT FILES TO OFFER UP TO $175M SHRS FROM TIME TO TIME; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SATS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 40.44 million shares or 5.72% less from 42.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fir Tree Cap Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Carroll Financial Assoc Inc owns 18 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York stated it has 1,157 shares. Wallace Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 226,591 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 65,662 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has 14,000 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Co owns 700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,994 shares. Bogle Invest LP De accumulated 116,760 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Personal invested 0% in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS). Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 59,996 shares. Greenlight Capital holds 1.94% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 592,100 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.06% or 13,079 shares. Mangrove owns 1.53 million shares or 7.69% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) for 768 shares.

More notable recent EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EchoStar: A Cheap, Durable Company With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of DISH Network Are Down 10% on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EchoStar Announces Completion of the Spin-Off and Merger of its BSS Business – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hughes selected for DHS satellite deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alliant Energy declares $0.355 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Alliant Energy switches from NYSE to Nasdaq stock exchange – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Alliant Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNT) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “US Bankrolls Southern Co.’s Vogtle With $3.7B Loan Guarantee – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 183,700 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd (Wy) has 200 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 2,370 shares in its portfolio. 179,771 were accumulated by Us Bancshares De. Spark Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.09% or 26,000 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 13,747 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation reported 8,537 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Incorporated Ne accumulated 6,600 shares. Synovus Financial owns 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 10,000 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company holds 0.03% or 30,145 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 32,043 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.02% or 40,132 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 448,756 shares. World Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Thomas White Limited stated it has 23,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

