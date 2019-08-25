Sfmg Upped Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding by $1.39 Million; As Svb Financial Group (SIVB) Market Value Declined, Capital International Increased Its Holding by $888,000

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 11,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 7,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $7.99 during the last trading session, reaching $187.45. About 522,433 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 03/04/2018 – SVB Financial at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 570,764 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Field & Main Fincl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 720 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 9,885 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 160,090 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 6,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 109 shares. Pnc Financial Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 126 are owned by Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability. 10,119 were accumulated by Coldstream Capital Mngmt. Tributary Capital Mngmt Lc owns 11,900 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 11,139 are held by Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt holds 16,935 shares. 6,841 are held by Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Com. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.1% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation holds 216 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 225,059 shares to 7,067 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,181 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21B and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd Adr by 65,000 shares to 999,000 shares, valued at $42.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 57,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,035 shares, and cut its stake in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge has 0% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 1,365 shares. Stephens Ar holds 3,036 shares. Winslow Asset Incorporated reported 50,535 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 11,487 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communication Ltd Liability Company has 0.15% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Btim Corporation has 0.13% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Baystate Wealth Lc reported 102 shares stake. King Luther Capital Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.04% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com accumulated 118,089 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 2,800 shares. Renaissance has 0.94% invested in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 105,451 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com reported 50,912 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp stated it has 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).