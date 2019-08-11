Sfmg Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $2.92 Million as Market Value Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Texas Yale Capital Lifted Stake

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 140.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 23,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 40,971 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, up from 17,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple L; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part ll”; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 47,461 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd holds 36,623 shares. Windward Cap Ca owns 179,176 shares. 33,502 are held by Boyar Asset. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) stated it has 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Yhb stated it has 93,633 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Mengis Capital Mgmt reported 29,087 shares. Fmr Lc holds 33.90M shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,820 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 80,859 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First City Capital Mngmt invested in 4,264 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1,176 shares. Conning stated it has 44,719 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northrock Partners Lc stated it has 0.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics State Bank Trust Department reported 47,600 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt accumulated 6,690 shares or 0.89% of the stock. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Mngmt has invested 2.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Moore And has 39,876 shares. Whitnell Communications invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4,165 were reported by Srb. Advisory Alpha has 9,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 44,385 shares. Augustine Asset Management holds 7.64% or 60,580 shares. Grace White Inc Ny owns 2,581 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Founders Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 23,183 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Castleark Mngmt Lc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 201,850 shares.