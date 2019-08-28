Sfmg Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.05 Million as Shares Rose; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Raised Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $817,970

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $135.37. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 84.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought 5,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 11,410 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $145.33. About 898,439 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES, EST. 13B; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Rev $5.6B; 14/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barron’s; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 133,710 shares to 466,280 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

