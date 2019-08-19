Sfmg Trimmed Its Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) by $946,373 as Stock Value Declined; Capital Counsel Increased Idexx Labs Com (IDXX) Position by $734,116

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (IDXX) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 3,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 685,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37M, up from 682,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $277.17. About 17,723 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 76.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 5,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 6,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $7.98 during the last trading session, reaching $167.54. About 4.22M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 20/03/2018 – Groupware Technology to Exhibit at NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia using cloud to simulate self-driving vehicles covering billions of miles

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,904 activity.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,480 shares to 58,913 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.