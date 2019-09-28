Sfmg Trimmed Intel (INTC) Holding by $2.29 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Position in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) Has Cut by $9.69 Million

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 81.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 44,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 10,297 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $531,000, down from 55,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 12/03/2018 – GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future, inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation, and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Adj EPS 87c; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control (ITRN) by 44.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc analyzed 322,942 shares as the company's stock declined 19.39% . The institutional investor held 407,838 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.27 million, down from 730,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ituran Location And Control for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 47,721 shares traded. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) has declined 14.68% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.6 per share. ITRN’s profit will be $9.47M for 13.92 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Ituran Location and Control Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 75,420 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $128.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).