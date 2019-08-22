Sfmg Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) Raised as Shares Rose; As Columbus Mckinnon N Y (CMCO) Share Value Declined, Holder Spitfire Capital Has Lowered Position by $2.06 Million

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (CMCO) by 31.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc sold 60,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 132,889 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, down from 193,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 23,792 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP CMCO.O FY2018 REV VIEW $835.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 25/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Expands CM Hurricane 360° Hand Chain Hoist Offering; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON APPOINTS AZIZ S. AGHILI TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 30/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 23/05/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORP – ADDITION OF AGHILI AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, BRINGS CO’S BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $110.7. About 60,816 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

