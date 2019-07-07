Sfmg Maintains Position in Csx (CSX); As Attunity LTD (ATTU) Valuation Rose, Holder Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $920,000

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 2.02 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Attunity Ltd (ATTU) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 954,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 994,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Attunity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $514.40M market cap company. It closed at $23.42 lastly. It is down 138.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTU News: 03/05/2018 – Attunity 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $75 AND $78 MLN FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Sees FY Rev $75M-$78M; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 6 PCT AND 10 PCT FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Attunity Named to CRN’s 2018 Big Data 100 List for Sixth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Attunity Signs New Multi-million Dollar Technology License Agreement With Existing OEM Partner; 16/04/2018 Attunity and ING Join ODPi To Further Open Big Data Ecosystem; 03/05/2018 – ATTUNITY LTD ATTU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $78 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 03/05/2018 – Attunity Reports First Quarter 2018; 45% License Revenue Growth

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Rises 38% in a Year: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX (CSX) Up 10.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Union Pacific Should Stay in Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Rides on Volume Growth & Lower Tax Rates Amid High Debt – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares to 51,224 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,119 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas owns 42,240 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,172 shares. Ci Inc has 1.86% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4.44 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.36% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 0.27% or 26,492 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 0.09% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 15,366 shares. 3,490 were accumulated by Arrowmark Colorado Limited Com. Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has 0.29% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Amp Ltd invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Us Bank De has 481,061 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Inc reported 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Reynders Mcveigh Limited Com holds 0.15% or 18,510 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 299 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

More notable recent Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Attunity Ltd. (ATTU) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ATTU Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Attunity: A Micro Cap Buy For Patient Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Attunity (ATTU) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Uber Time – Seeking Alpha” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Attunity (ATTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ATTU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.79 million shares or 1.98% more from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU). Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 38,300 shares. Harvest Ltd Liability Company invested in 52,000 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Attunity Ltd. (NASDAQ:ATTU) for 47,674 shares. 191,900 are owned by Dupont Management. Herald Inv Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 954,200 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 1,969 shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd holds 1.82% or 99,708 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd holds 150,536 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd holds 24,186 shares. Dorsey Wright And reported 524 shares stake. Utd Serv Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 44,700 shares. 200,000 were reported by Paw. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 25,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 241,365 shares.

Herald Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $393.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in One Stop Systems Inc by 200,000 shares to 380,000 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.