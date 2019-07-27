Sfmg Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; As Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Boosted Its Stake

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 40,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 403,099 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 362,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 384,613 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability holds 1.62% or 30,109 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs holds 25,761 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Catalyst Ltd holds 41,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 1.29% or 6.75 million shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd reported 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New Vernon Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). One Management Ltd has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman holds 45,018 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 1.27% or 36,386 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp Inc holds 2,912 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund holds 152,538 shares or 3.94% of its portfolio. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corp La owns 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,998 shares. Geller Advsr Lc holds 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,835 shares. Loudon Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 22,839 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 10,480 shares to 58,913 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 102,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Oil Slicks Trip up Stocks – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: An Impressive Comeback – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 490,018 shares to 3.17M shares, valued at $207.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,440 shares, and cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).