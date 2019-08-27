Sfmg Lifted Its Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $1.39 Million as Stock Rose; Signalpoint Asset Management Has Cut Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Position as Valuation Declined

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.66. About 72,747 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $55.18. About 67,926 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 12,256 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Partners Gp Holdg Ag stated it has 5.36% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Andra Ap has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 792,633 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Finance Corp has 3,117 shares. Nomura Asset invested in 17,997 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Management Comm Limited Liability Corp holds 7,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has 5,415 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 20,565 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 466,003 shares. National Insurance Tx stated it has 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 138,639 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Co stated it has 79,500 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,287 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,181 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).