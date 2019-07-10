Sfmg Holds Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO); As Pegasystems (PEGA) Share Price Rose, Parametric Portfolio Associates Lowered Its Stake by $337,984

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,496 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, down from 23,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $74.87. About 237,187 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 13.60% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 567,690 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares to 51,224 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,185 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $313,752 activity. 2,600 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares with value of $147,134 were sold by STILLWELL KENNETH. $84,945 worth of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) was sold by PYLE MICHAEL R on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 106.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.