Sfmg Has Upped Atmos Energy (ATO) Position by $1.39 Million; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.13 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 820,571 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76 million, down from 907,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 17.71 million shares traded or 118.37% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.93. About 526,963 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

