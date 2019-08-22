Sfmg Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Sfmg Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Sfmg Llc holds 51,119 shares with $6.03M value, down from 60,125 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.97. About 7.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 25/04/2018 – Brazil prosecutors say Windows 10 settings violate local laws; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company

Among 2 analysts covering NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoGenomics has $2700 highest and $23 lowest target. $25’s average target is -2.69% below currents $25.69 stock price. NeoGenomics had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by First Analysis with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. See NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) latest ratings:

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $27.0000 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $23 Maintain

NeoGenomics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories providing genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, and other laboratories in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.45 billion. It offers cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize proteins in cells of a tissue section, as well as to allow clients to see and utilize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains; and molecular testing services that focus on the analysis of DNA and RNA, and the structure and function of genes at the molecular level. It has a 1223.28 P/E ratio. The firm also provides pathology consultation services for clients in which its pathologists review surgical samples on a consultative basis; and testing services in support of its pharmaceutical clientsÂ’ oncology programs, as well as acts as a reference laboratory supplying anatomic pathology testing services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NeoGenomics, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). American Intl Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 63,472 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 626,261 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 196,046 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Finance Inc holds 0.01% or 151,320 shares. Moreover, Castleark Mngmt Lc has 0.51% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 74,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South State stated it has 0.04% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P owns 1.26M shares. American Capital invested in 0.05% or 50,325 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 39,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 53,724 shares stake. Moreover, Kopp Invest Advsrs Limited has 6.56% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 396,327 shares. Old Bancorporation In owns 11,116 shares. Nordea Invest Ab owns 331,528 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 146,169 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA

More notable recent NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NeoGenomics (NEO) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NeoGenomics Q2 revenue up 50%; earnings down 66%; shares down 4% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NeoGenomics EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Emerge Canada Inc. Launches Five ETFs on the NEO Exchange – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Associates Inc has 377,801 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc accumulated 1.02 million shares or 18.54% of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 458,108 shares stake. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability accumulated 6,541 shares. Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Management Inc has 3.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Carolina-based Stearns Fin Service Group has invested 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jbf Cap Incorporated has invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett Co Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 22,909 shares. Baskin Finance invested in 177,441 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability reported 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Legacy Capital Prns holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,087 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marvin & Palmer holds 5.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,867 shares. Drexel Morgan owns 26,366 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio.