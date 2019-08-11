Sfmg Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $428,980 as Stock Price Declined; As The Descartes Systems Group In (DSGX) Share Price Declined, Df Dent & Co Has Increased Its Stake

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 1,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reportedly sees Blue Origin as ‘the most important work I’m doing’; 14/05/2018 – Uber hires an Amazon executive to head up its UK unit as fight to keep London license continues; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 22/05/2018 – Child Transportation Provider Z M Hires Former Amazon Executive Roie Chizik as CFO; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group In (DSGX) by 316.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 50,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The institutional investor held 66,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 15,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in The Descartes Systems Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 41,419 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 1,283 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,586 shares. Connable Office has invested 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome invested in 136,000 shares or 3.92% of the stock. The Israel-based Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Allied Advisory invested in 13,643 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 1,242 shares stake. Sit Invest Associates holds 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 7,709 shares. 825 are owned by Bluefin Trading Lc. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.7% stake. Stillwater Capital Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 548 shares. Cannell Peter B Com invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hl Limited Liability holds 4,803 shares. The France-based Comgest Glob Invsts Sas has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Does Amazon’s Prime Day Need To Be? (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 102,933 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $63.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Descartes Highlights Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “aircitypost Accelerates Customs Clearance for Millions of Monthly Ecommerce Shipments with Descartes’ Air AMS Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSX:DSG)(NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Fell 11% in June – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Descartes Acquires MacroPoint Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Descartes Reports Purchase Of STEPcom For $19.6M – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.