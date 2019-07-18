Sfmg Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $428,980; Gulfport Energy (GPOR)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 104 funds increased and opened new positions, while 102 cut down and sold their positions in Gulfport Energy Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 156.57 million shares, down from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gulfport Energy Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 26 Reduced: 76 Increased: 67 New Position: 37.

Sfmg Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 12.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc sold 241 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Sfmg Llc holds 1,682 shares with $3.00M value, down from 1,923 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $965.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $31.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1960.95. About 1.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 30/05/2018 – Bitglass 2018 Report: Cloud Security Adoption Trails Cloud Usage, Leaving Two Thirds of Organizations Vulnerable; 27/04/2018 – “Amazon is like a well-tuned army” says Jim Cramer; 27/03/2018 – Amazon’s French Delivery Deal Has Ripples All the Way to Brazil; 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext; 05/04/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack, Vows `Very Serious Look’ at Business; 15/03/2018 – alexei oreskovic: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed. Nice reuters scoop:

Oslo Asset Management As holds 9.13% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation for 5.08 million shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 9.73 million shares or 8.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 136,515 shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Management Corp has invested 2.44% in the stock. Deltec Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.31 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.685. About 3.92 million shares traded or 1.03% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.24M for 3.84 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Natural Gas Rises on Weather, Storm-Induced Disruptions – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $587.08 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.57 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Sfmg Llc increased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 12,931 shares to 2.02 million valued at $65.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 402,408 shares and now owns 757,912 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) was raised too.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMZN, NVCR, WGO – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na has 4,636 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 4.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torch Wealth Llc stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Friess Limited Liability Corporation invested in 23,817 shares. Blue Chip Prtn Inc reported 467 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Co has 18,864 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc accumulated 0.39% or 6,511 shares. Assetmark reported 7,501 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 5.35M were reported by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd. L & S Advisors Incorporated reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 21,214 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 735,592 shares or 2.68% of the stock. Osher Van De Voorde Mngmt holds 4.6% or 5,816 shares in its portfolio. Wespac accumulated 0.38% or 2,087 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,374 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 92.85 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.