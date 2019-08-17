Sfmg Has Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding as Shares Declined; Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Price Declined

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 241 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, down from 1,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 02/04/2018 – Orion Health Group: Migrating Population Health Suite to the Cloud With Five Customers Live on Amazon Web Service; 20/03/2018 – Sources say that Amazon has approached groups like AARP, a lobby that represents older Americans; 21/03/2018 – Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases to offset rising shipping costs, sources say; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, down from 12,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 7,500 shares to 12,709 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, E&G Lp has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,576 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 1.77% or 33,838 shares in its portfolio. 2,889 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Co. 1.56 million are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Lowe Brockenbrough And Communications Inc owns 1.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 97,612 shares. 21,299 are owned by Peninsula Asset Management. Ifrah Financial Serv Inc accumulated 0.08% or 1,470 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btim holds 771,181 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes & owns 323,542 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Com owns 41,181 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 518,095 shares. Tctc Limited Liability Company reported 63,512 shares. Motco, a Texas-based fund reported 77,253 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

