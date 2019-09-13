Sfmg Has Raised Its Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Holding; Fidus Investment Has 1.13 Sentiment

Sfmg Llc increased Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) stake by 30.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc acquired 51,957 shares as Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC)’s stock declined 4.44%. The Sfmg Llc holds 220,907 shares with $3.79 million value, up from 168,950 last quarter. Physicians Rlty Tr now has $3.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.42. About 289,421 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share

Fidus Investment Corp (FDUS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 26 funds increased and started new positions, while 23 trimmed and sold stock positions in Fidus Investment Corp. The funds in our database reported: 6.25 million shares, down from 6.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Fidus Investment Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 13 Increased: 17 New Position: 9.

Sfmg Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) stake by 358,728 shares to 16,200 valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pacer Fds Tr stake by 19,203 shares and now owns 73,946 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Lc invested in 0.04% or 29,628 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Proshare Advsrs Lc owns 60,090 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.29% or 93,000 shares in its portfolio. Service Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 861,715 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Company invested 0.51% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.08% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 26,895 shares. Hightower Lc reported 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 103,094 shares. Mairs Power Inc stated it has 0.1% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). 104,000 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 927,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.02% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Among 3 analysts covering Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Physicians Realty Trust has $18.7500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $18.42’s average target is 5.74% above currents $17.42 stock price. Physicians Realty Trust had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Capital One given on Thursday, May 2.

West Family Investments Inc. holds 2.49% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation for 620,824 shares. Wespac Advisors Llc owns 69,943 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Novare Capital Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 308,241 shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co. Inc. has invested 0.72% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 580,653 shares.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $368.19 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.84 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 19.35% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.31 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.11M for 10.10 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

