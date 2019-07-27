Sfmg Has Raised Intel (INTC) Position by $2.04 Million; Disciplined Growth Investors Increased Its Myriad Genetics Com (MYGN) Stake by $49.89 Million; Stock Value Declined

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc Com (MYGN) by 112.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.69 million, up from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $28.93. About 317,668 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 23.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.19-Adj EPS $1.21; 28/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Counsyl, Inc; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. — MYGN; 30/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) CEO Mark Capone on Myriad Genetics Acquisition of Counsyl, Inc. (Transcript); 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 07/05/2018 – MYRIAD SAW 30% MORE LIKELY TREATMENT RESPONSE WITH GENESIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Myriad Genetics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MYGN); 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 08/05/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS 3Q REV. $193.5M, EST. $187.5M; 15/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 232.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 38,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 16,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 04/05/2018 – ARIAS INTEL IN PACT WITH SEED-TO-SALE SOFTWARE PROVIDER; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $5.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR) by 7,524 shares to 745,296 shares, valued at $105.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plexus Corp Com (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 25,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies Com (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,311 shares to 89,181 shares, valued at $25.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,682 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $249,284 activity.

