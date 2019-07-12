Sfmg Has Raised Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $1.39 Million; Market Value Rose; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 90,636 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 2121.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 180,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,850 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 2.71M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Oath, National Disability Leadership Alliance and Getty Images Launch New Disability Image Collection; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 739,045 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset Mgmt Corporation holds 8,887 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 4,745 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 44,316 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Com has 0.86% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 378,040 shares. Fairfield Bush owns 16,735 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management reported 9,392 shares. Central Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.23% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Common Asset Management Lc invested in 2.11% or 275,446 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 0.07% or 6,952 shares in its portfolio. 153,264 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Highstreet Asset reported 41,277 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd, New York-based fund reported 1.28M shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,700 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Centurylink Mgmt Com reported 57,038 shares stake.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 342,180 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $308,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 9,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,718 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,439 shares to 51,224 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,682 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).