Sfmg Has Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.05 Million; As Daktronics (DAKT) Valuation Declined, Spark Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Daktronics Inc (DAKT) by 47.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 72,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 81,670 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 154,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Daktronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 38,155 shares traded. Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) has declined 22.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DAKT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Daktronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAKT); 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q ORDERS $162.0M; 08/05/2018 – Daktronics Expands Product Offering for Convenience Stores; 28/03/2018 – Daktronics Unveils Major Innovation For Traffic Applications; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Daktronics 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 30/05/2018 – DAKTRONICS 4Q BACKLOG $171M; 27/03/2018 Daktronics Offers the OOH Industry Operating Flexibility

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.95. About 10.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal -; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Solid Biosciences Inc by 140,141 shares to 318,100 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 155,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Analysts await Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.1 per share. DAKT’s profit will be $6.32M for 11.38 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Daktronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -158.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 133,710 shares to 466,280 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

