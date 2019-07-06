Sfmg Has Lifted Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) as Market Value Rose; Flossbach Von Storch Ag Boosted Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX) as Market Value Declined

Flossbach Von Storch Ag increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 26.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flossbach Von Storch Ag bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.35 million, up from 80,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flossbach Von Storch Ag who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $254.2. About 559,354 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551)

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $107.11. About 277,200 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Counselors stated it has 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com invested in 996 shares or 0.17% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 675,773 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney Co holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 20,290 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Llc invested in 2,219 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Moore has 0.07% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Putnam Invs Limited Com invested in 2.32M shares. 2,853 are held by Woodmont Investment Counsel. Investec Asset Mngmt North America owns 11,123 shares. Forbes J M And Llp holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 26,270 shares. 112,596 are held by Macquarie Group Limited. Canandaigua Bancorporation Tru invested in 3,903 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 32,294 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd owns 38,385 shares.

Flossbach Von Storch Ag, which manages about $10.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 209,030 shares to 5.51 million shares, valued at $1.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 60,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,967 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 13,121 were reported by Centurylink Investment Management. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 6,834 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Company holds 18,910 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 12,256 shares. Riverhead Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,500 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated invested in 0.4% or 19,300 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 44,206 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited reported 5,415 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And stated it has 10,967 shares. 16,935 were accumulated by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 2,403 shares in its portfolio. 294,389 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada.