Sfmg Has Increased Holding in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $1.39 Million; Cbs New (CBS) Holding Has Lifted by Alphaone Investment Services Llc

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 1760.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 78,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 82,990 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, up from 4,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 5.73M shares traded or 80.00% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 02/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CBS CORP CBS.N INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM INC VIAB.O TO VALUE VIACOM BELOW CURRENT MARKET VALUE; 04/04/2018 – CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; 19/03/2018 – The NCAA Tournament generates more than $700 million in revenue for the association and its schools, the vast majority from its media rights deal with CBS and Turner; 20/04/2018 – DUTCH APRIL CONSUMER CONFIDENCE +25 PTS AFTER +24 PTS IN MARCH – CBS; 11/03/2018 – Chris Geidner: A little update here: BuzzFeed News has learned that CBS plans to air the “60 Minutes” interview with; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 28/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Source: Trump Is ‘Obsessed’ With Amazon, ‘Wondered Aloud’ About Going After Retail Giant; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 14/05/2018 – Peter Kafka: CBS says Redstone blocked a potential buyer for making an offer for CBS. Source says would-be buyer was Verizon,; 27/04/2018 – EUROCOPTER AS350 CRASH IN WISCONSIN KILLS 3, CBS REPORTS

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.09. About 646,092 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 0.01% or 20,960 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs owns 10,074 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 707,163 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hrt Limited Co has 6,008 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 14,604 shares. Philadelphia invested in 371,733 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 3,184 shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Piedmont Invest Advsr stated it has 0.06% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 8,099 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 3.43M shares. Springowl Assoc Ltd Liability accumulated 40,000 shares. Burney holds 36,676 shares. Condor stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59 million and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) by 20,610 shares to 17,922 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flushing Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 51,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,054 shares, and cut its stake in Panhandle Oil And Gas Inc (NYSE:PHX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). United Capital Advisers holds 2,595 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 2,403 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 35,336 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris Co Ca has 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Rare Infra reported 1,118 shares stake. Parkside Bancshares Tru reported 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co reported 114,200 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bokf Na invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Texas Yale Capital Corporation stated it has 0.27% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 11,648 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com reported 561,328 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.05% or 34,000 shares.