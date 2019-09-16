Sfmg Has Increased Abbvie (ABBV) Position; Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Sentiment Is 1.18

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (PGNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.60, from 1.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 60 funds increased or started new holdings, while 51 sold and decreased their positions in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The funds in our database now have: 62.67 million shares, down from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 38 Increased: 42 New Position: 18.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $480.94 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 2.24 million shares. Farallon Capital Management Llc owns 5.54 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Management Lp has 0.26% invested in the company for 716,880 shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.19% in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 5.86 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.86 million activity.

Analysts await Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.27 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $14.46 million activity. CHASE WILLIAM J also bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock or 7,525 shares. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, July 31 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $3.62M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 55,000 shares. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 3,730 shares. The New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parthenon Ltd accumulated 0.44% or 28,378 shares. Perkins Coie holds 22,260 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Com Va, Virginia-based fund reported 311,543 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt holds 20,283 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass holds 13,550 shares. 14,240 are held by Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust Co. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 1,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership invested in 1.15% or 32,210 shares. Hamlin Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 808,123 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. Blackhill Capital invested in 186,770 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.15% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 26,248 shares.

