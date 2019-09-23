Sfmg Has Decreased Its Visa (V) Stake; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shorts Up By 7.36%

Sfmg Llc decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 57.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc sold 8,501 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Sfmg Llc holds 6,264 shares with $1.15 million value, down from 14,765 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $390.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.34M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) had an increase of 7.36% in short interest. OXY’s SI was 41.01 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.36% from 38.20 million shares previously. With 11.26 million avg volume, 4 days are for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)’s short sellers to cover OXY’s short positions. The SI to Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s float is 5.48%. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 1.30M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 150,159 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.42% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 3.02M shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.91M shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 399,514 shares. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Provident Invest Mngmt accumulated 335,829 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 3.6% or 1.95 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 596,319 shares. Orrstown Financial reported 2.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lenox Wealth Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 958 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.79% or 7.49 million shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson Grimm holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 209,738 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Anderson Hoagland accumulated 72,902 shares or 7.29% of the stock. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 13.40M shares or 7.64% of the stock.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130 on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 10.76% above currents $174.46 stock price. Visa Inc had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies reinitiated Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, July 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $21000 target.

Sfmg Llc increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 2,102 shares to 31,215 valued at $9.48M in 2019Q2. It also upped Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 22,294 shares and now owns 780,206 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.50 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.17’s average target is 24.49% above currents $45.12 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 19. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. JP Morgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $70 target in Monday, April 22 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gas and oil properties in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $40.36 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids , and natural gas.