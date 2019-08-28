Sfmg Has Cut Nvidia (NVDA) Stake By $946,373; 0 Analysts Covering Renasant (RNST)

Sfmg Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 76.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc sold 5,287 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Sfmg Llc holds 1,660 shares with $298,000 value, down from 6,947 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.52B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $161.77. About 1.86M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors

Among 2 analysts covering Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Renasant has $3700 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36.50’s average target is 14.24% above currents $31.95 stock price. Renasant had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. See Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) latest ratings:

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia: Inflating Growth Once Again – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Got Its Game Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 12.59% above currents $161.77 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $18000 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Monday, March 11. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 20. Benchmark reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Renasant: Management Has Plans To Generate Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Renasant Corporation (RNST) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 21,562 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Renasant Corporation Announces Dividend Increase And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018; 11/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – ONE INDEPENDENT BRAND DIRECTOR WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOTH RENASANT CORPORATION AND RENASANT BANK BOARDS; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES E. ROBINSON MCGRAW EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – MERGER EXPECTED TO HAVE A SUBSTANTIAL POSITIVE LONG-TERM IMPACT ON RENASANT; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corporation and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Renasant Bank, which provides various financial, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It operates through three divisions: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.