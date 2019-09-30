Sfmg Has Cut Its Stake in Visa (V) by $1.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Efg Asset Management Americas Lifted Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.57 Million

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 57.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 8,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 6,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 14,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 9.31M shares traded or 35.09% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07 million, up from 5,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 04/04/2018 – Aging US warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $736.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,769 shares to 18,686 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year's $1.21 per share. V's profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 10,305 shares to 23,856 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,651 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

