Sfmg Has Cut Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $2.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; Eidelman Virant Capital Holds Stake in Red Lion Hotels (RLH)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 100,753 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Announces Credit Facility Agreement With Deutsche Bank; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Red Lion; 06/03/2018 RLH Corporation Closes Sale of Three Additional Hotels for $29.9 Million; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 15/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – RLH Corp Announces Long Term Consulting Agreement With Key Executives; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 29.91 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Apple grabs 2-year lead in 3D sensing race; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Pacific Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 9.39% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 882,081 shares in its portfolio. Portolan Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Friess Associate Limited Liability, Wyoming-based fund reported 165,264 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 60,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 55,625 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group holds 1.05M shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 10,911 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability owns 451,953 shares. Boston Prtn owns 148,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Bamco Ny has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 46,221 shares or 0% of the stock. 65,815 were reported by Washington Trust Natl Bank.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 102,933 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $63.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).