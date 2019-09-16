Sfmg Has Cut By $482,868 Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; Last Week Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Analysts

Among 8 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $751.60’s average target is -5.25% below currents $793.22 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 20 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $640 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 21 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. PiperJaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Monday, March 18. PiperJaffray has “Overweight” rating and $725 target. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 27. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. See Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

29/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $900.0000 New Target: $904.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $815.0000 New Target: $900.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $1000.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $650.0000 700.0000

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $647.0000 696.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 870.0000

21/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation Rating: Sell New Target: $580 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Evercore Isi Group 825.0000

06/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $695.0000 797.0000

Sfmg Llc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 60.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc sold 4,471 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Sfmg Llc holds 2,893 shares with $313,000 value, down from 7,364 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $105.56B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 352,308 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/03/2018 – MAURA DICKLER NAMED VP LATE PHASE DEVELOPMENT LILLY ONCOLOGY; 15/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Lilly to co-chair bipartisan MI Future Caucus; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022307 Company: ELI LILLY AND CO

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5. On Tuesday, March 26 the insider LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94M.

Among 5 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $140 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.80’s average target is 18.71% above currents $109.34 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $129 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LLY in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LLY in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 868 shares. M&R Cap Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Private Tru Na reported 6,314 shares stake. Washington Natl Bank reported 10,169 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 37,150 shares. Lynch And Assocs In stated it has 6,039 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 9,295 shares. Interactive Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Ironwood Lc, Arizona-based fund reported 262 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,400 shares stake. Destination Wealth Management invested 0.04% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 12,212 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 541,231 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 12,444 shares.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 19.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc increased Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) stake by 75,420 shares to 1.19M valued at $128.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 12,659 shares and now owns 17,950 shares. Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) was raised too.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Eli Lilly Drops Despite Positive Lung Cancer Drug Data – Schaeffers Research” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Eli Lilly vs. GlaxoSmithKline – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly’s Pain Clinical Trial Protocol Selected for FDA Complex Innovative Trial Designs Pilot Meeting Program – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Arbitration panel rules in favor of Lilly in complaint filed by Adocia – PRNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Tops List of Most Innovative Drug Companies – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $21.99 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 89.47 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.68% or $5.36 during the last trading session, reaching $793.22. About 122,820 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: 1Q Restaurant Level Operating Margin Increased to 19.5% From 17.7%; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – CMG TO CLOSE DENVER AND NY OFFICES FOLLOWING TRANSITION; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle bags another ex-Taco Bell exec in turnround bid; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMG); 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES 667% RISE IN DELIVERY ORDERS AFTER DOORDASH; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 30/03/2018 – Chipotle Performance Was Below Targets for Annual Cash Incentive Program; Company Performance Factor Was 47% of Targe

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity. The insider Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $58.09M.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Taking Chipotle Chips Off The Table – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Bull Market in Chipotle Stock Is Far From Finished – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Chipotle Stock: Headed to $900? – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Why one brokerage firm likes Netflix. – Barron’s” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 6,962 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0.17% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). American Rech Company owns 10 shares. Ruggie has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Hartford Inv has 2,607 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1,988 shares. Conning accumulated 440 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 16,446 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.08% or 21,619 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Lc reported 369 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 2.88M shares. 122,641 were reported by Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc. Paragon Cap Lc owns 20 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 6,374 shares. Andra Ap holds 5,500 shares.