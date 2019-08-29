Sfmg Has Cut Apple (AAPL) Position by $2.92 Million as Stock Price Rose; Perceptive Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $22.75 Million

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73 million, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: #MeToo, DACA activists and Parkland students are ‘heroes’; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 16/04/2018 – Taiwanese Apple supplier opens pet hospital; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 4.21M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.95M, up from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.84M market cap company. The stock increased 5.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 298,434 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 11/04/2018 – CBAY:SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-INFLAMMATORY ACTIVITY THRU 26 WEEKS

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,510 shares to 76,279 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

