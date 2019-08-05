Sfmg Has Boosted Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $1.39 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hallmark Capital Management Has Lowered Ross Stores (ROST) Stake by $401,481 as Valuation Rose

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 162,092 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 4,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 193,498 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.02 million, down from 197,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 531,016 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 13/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $88 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – Ross Stores Trading Activity Jumps to Almost Nine Times Average

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ross Stores (ROST) Gains 21% YTD: Is Room for Growth Left? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top-Ranked Stocks Empowered by DuPont Analysis – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ross Stores (ROST) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Play the Busy Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Office Depot (ODP) Looks Just Ahead of Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22 after the close. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46M for 22.57 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

