Sfmg Boosted Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Position by $1.39 Million; Shares Rose; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Share Value Declined, Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Holding

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 13,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.57 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $109.64. About 19,965 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 143.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 21,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 14,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 585,426 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 17/04/2018 – JGP GLOBAL ADDED BUD, FTI, BMY, EPZM, IMMU IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 4/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Fincl Bank stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Optimum Invest Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 51,849 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advsr holds 0.12% or 4,125 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Beddow Capital holds 49,060 shares. Charter Trust Company reported 37,478 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Drexel Morgan And Company has 9,298 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.29% or 477,739 shares. Oklahoma-based Gibraltar has invested 3.57% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) accumulated 1,396 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Westend Advsrs Limited Co holds 706,697 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il reported 108,141 shares stake. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability reported 38,430 shares. Welch Gp Lc stated it has 11,076 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 7,212 shares to 11,456 shares, valued at $819,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,373 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.