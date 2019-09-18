Sfmg Boosted By $8.15 Million Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake; Malaga Cove Capital Trimmed Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Position

Sfmg Llc increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 6.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sfmg Llc acquired 75,420 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Sfmg Llc holds 1.19M shares with $128.52 million value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $111.65. About 55,270 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

Malaga Cove Capital Llc decreased Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) stake by 40.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Malaga Cove Capital Llc sold 31,917 shares as Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Malaga Cove Capital Llc holds 46,170 shares with $1.78M value, down from 78,087 last quarter. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation now has $32.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 247,647 shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont’s Red Lake mine ‘for sale’ – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “Barrick Gold’s Bristow: Still Lots to Do After Mega Merger | INN – Investing News Network” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Incoming CEO Tom Palmer to Provide Update – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 4,751 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,538 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.08% or 3.61M shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 2,538 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 3.97M shares. Hollencrest Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 16,214 shares. Bruce And Company holds 0.53% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer National Registered Advisor Incorporated holds 0.26% or 11,973 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Management has 2.06 million shares for 6.1% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Edge Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 4.30M shares. Two Sigma reported 10,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 117,892 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 147,160 shares.

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased New Relic Inc stake by 5,679 shares to 7,924 valued at $686,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Pivotal Software Inc stake by 30,497 shares and now owns 47,582 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 8.86% above currents $39.51 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 9. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. The company was maintained on Monday, September 9 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $352.55 million for 22.97 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Sfmg Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 1,876 shares to 253,309 valued at $53.17 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 1,105 shares and now owns 547 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 2.10% above currents $111.65 stock price. Atmos Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ATO in report on Friday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 0.01% or 200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 168,792 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset has 0.04% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Norinchukin Financial Bank The has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Lee Danner And Bass reported 2,122 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 294,919 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement has 0.03% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 115,839 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 8,151 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company holds 5,419 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 185 shares. Next Grp Inc invested in 2,049 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt has 928,443 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Liberty Mutual Asset Management owns 4,367 shares. Amp Cap Ltd stated it has 320,379 shares.