Sfe Investment Counsel Upped By $970,788 Its Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake; Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Winnebago Industries has $48 highest and $31 lowest target. $43.25’s average target is 40.06% above currents $30.88 stock price. Winnebago Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WGO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, June 20. See Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Initiates Coverage On

26/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $42 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) stake by 388.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 24,892 shares as Applied Matls Inc (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 31,300 shares with $1.24 million value, up from 6,408 last quarter. Applied Matls Inc now has $45.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.99% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 9.06 million shares traded or 0.73% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 0.18% above currents $49.51 stock price. Applied Materials had 11 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 19. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt invested 0.24% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Koshinski Asset Mgmt reported 23,411 shares. 3.62 million are held by Principal Financial Inc. Meristem Family Wealth Lc holds 6,488 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.04% or 180,069 shares in its portfolio. 1,593 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards Inc. 5,188 were reported by Whitnell & Co. M&T Comml Bank Corporation invested in 327,692 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 14,301 shares. Clearbridge Investments reported 89,468 shares. Mirae Asset Glob accumulated 167,386 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 121,400 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Com holds 54,233 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 1.48 million shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 8,872 shares to 11,230 valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 3,802 shares and now owns 61,092 shares. Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AMAT -2.5% after recovery comments – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 577,304 shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Winnebago Industries, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 29.09 million shares or 4.71% more from 27.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) for 17,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 2,533 shares. 100,000 are owned by Gamco Et Al. Ww Investors holds 650,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hwg Lp holds 2.13% or 68,406 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs has 93 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,173 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO). Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 28,988 shares. 11,737 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 20,939 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset owns 4,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 11,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 94,384 shares. Renaissance Llc has invested 0.01% in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

More notable recent Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Winnebago Reveals 2020 Wheelchair-Ready Motorhomes and New Dealers – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Camping World wipeout hangs over RV sector – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.