Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $348,880; Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Has Cut Its Allstate (ALL) Holding by $345,544

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 3,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 86,427 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14 million, down from 90,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.22. About 923,123 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 30/05/2018 – Life360 and Allstate Form Strategic Relationship to Transform Car Insurance and Personal Transportation; 07/03/2018 – Allstate Named One of the 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 2,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $891.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $14.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1801.38. About 1.72M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 16/04/2018 – RT @chrissyfarr: SCOOP: Amazon Business is pulling back from pharmacy, after mulling it last year (sources). Why? It’s complicated; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 30/05/2018 – Bezos Says Amazon Should Pass Scrutiny Test With ‘Flying Colors’; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM is scouting CEOs – CNBC

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 5,316 shares to 49,779 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 5,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (Holding Company) (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 15,255 shares. 29,104 were reported by Crawford Counsel. The Wisconsin-based First Business Fincl Services has invested 0.19% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). White Pine Cap Limited Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). South State Corp holds 5,873 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.11% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Vanguard Group owns 24.46 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 151,825 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 20,035 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 14,145 shares. Paloma Prns holds 0.13% or 56,387 shares. Moreover, Essex Financial Service Inc has 0.18% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 6,323 shares. 4,748 were accumulated by Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company. Community Bancorporation Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 460 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 1,600 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 9,553 shares to 73,578 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,286 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).