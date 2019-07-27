Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $603,511 as Share Value Rose; Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) as Market Value Declined

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 207,059 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 3,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,339 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 17,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 25/05/2018 – NEXTERA RAISES POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 71%:NRC; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 24,706 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 8,210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern reported 799,055 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 44,184 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 6,811 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 12,094 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Automobile Association invested in 7,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.03% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. 67,534 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.2% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 454,158 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 188,132 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 37,318 shares. American Century Companies Inc owns 30,186 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Element Ltd Liability Com reported 4,656 shares.

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 3 Best-Performing Water Stocks of 2019 So Far – The Motley Fool” on March 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Water and Wastewater System in Madera County – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 11, 2018.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,678 shares to 26,586 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Choate Invest has 10,939 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 139,746 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation holds 16,323 shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank stated it has 27,962 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Lmr Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.08% or 8,339 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 25,670 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 9,773 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 17,589 shares. Brown Advisory has 2,738 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Ltd Co reported 0% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,521 shares. Parsons Cap Ri stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 24,000 were accumulated by Axel Capital Limited Liability Corp. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.44% or 8.01M shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Is Running In Place – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 14,869 shares to 33,274 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.