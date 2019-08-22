Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) by $537,888; Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holder Schooner Capital Cut Position by $12.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 5,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 16,106 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 21,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $123.64. About 174,275 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q EPS 59c; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS AMENDMENT OF UNIT’S CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE TOTAL MAXIMUM COMMITMENTS TO $2.25 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water to Implement Provisional Rates as the Company’s Rate Request is Being Reviewed; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit

Schooner Capital Corp decreased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schooner Capital Corp sold 344,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 2.96 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.12M, down from 3.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schooner Capital Corp who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 361,037 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 10/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud for Video, a Secure and Scalable Cloud-based Solution for Managing Video Content; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Rev $1.04B; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Brown Bag Portfolio April Review – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Safest Dividend Is The One That’s Just Been Raised – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Iron Mountain Stock Rose 15% in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Blue Chip Specialty REIT On Sale With An 8% Yield: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.03% or 239,539 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 86,514 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tudor Et Al invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) or 6,100 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd holds 2.45% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 389,063 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Nomura Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Focused Wealth Management Inc accumulated 140 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,198 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Avalon Advsr Limited Co has 0.31% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 2,461 shares. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 500 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh holds 0% or 9,300 shares.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Pennsylvania American Water Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Municipal Water, Wastewater System in Northumberland County – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Illinois American Water’s Cairo District Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Safety – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Appoints Three New Independent Members to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 39,587 shares to 271,015 shares, valued at $6.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 7,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).