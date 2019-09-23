Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $2.09 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Keating Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Position in Merck & Co New (MRK) as Market Value Rose

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 15,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 80,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 96,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $84.57. About 1.96M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – Merck: Government No Longer Investigating Company Over Contracts with Pharmacy Benefit Managers for Maxalt and Levitra; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 02/04/2018 – And in that piece, Merck team essentially concludes this about BACE drugs in symptomatic Alzheimer’s patients; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Studdy As Monotherapy for First-Line Treatment of Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) HAS APPROVED LYNPARZA (OLAPARIB) TABLETS; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 23.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 27,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,222 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.79M, down from 116,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 1.30 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm reveals new platform that could take tech like Oculus Go to the next level; 18/05/2018 – U.S. bill to reform foreign investment review wins business group’s support; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Broadcom CFIUS Response ‘Deliberately Seeking to Mislead Shareholders’; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS QUALCOMM WAS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY; 13/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Trump stops the Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 23/03/2018 – SOME QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O DIRECTORS GOT ELECTED WITH OVER 50 OF THE VOTE AND THE REST GOT ELECTED WITH SUPPORT IN THE 40 PERCENT RANGE IN PRELIMINARY TALLY; 13/03/2018 – Here are the real reasons Trump blocked Broadcom’s Qualcomm takeover; 26/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASH

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co has 0.85% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 97,067 shares. Natixis reported 1.89M shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 1.18 million shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na invested in 106,069 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Fragasso Gru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 6,696 shares. Snow Cap Mgmt LP reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Limited holds 0.19% or 9,942 shares. Stralem And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 74,826 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 0.05% stake. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 5,834 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited Company reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 601,845 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Westpac Banking invested in 374,682 shares. Michigan-based Aspen Investment Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Com reported 83,013 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Congo to deploy J&J’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Important Is Keytruda For Merck? – Forbes” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approves KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA Combination Treatment for Patients with Certain Types of Endometrial Carcinoma – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA accepts Merck application for Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 45,040 shares to 234,750 shares, valued at $6.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 21,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 4,983 shares to 12,099 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.13 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.27% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Toth Advisory invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Baxter Bros has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mackenzie Finance Corp invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 24,500 were accumulated by American Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Chemical Financial Bank stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.06% or 20,386 shares. Cornerstone Inv Prns Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 35,944 shares. Daiwa Gru has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 80,375 shares. Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership reported 2,608 shares. Hennessy reported 98,200 shares. Northern invested 0.28% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Highland Lp stated it has 3,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).