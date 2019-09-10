Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Corning (GLW) Stake as Share Price Declined; Hydrogenics New (HYGS) Holder Manatuck Hill Partners Decreased Its Holding

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (HYGS) by 80.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 43,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The hedge fund held 10,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 53,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.58M market cap company. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 41,465 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 54,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 5.20M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 22/04/2018 – DJ Corning Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLW); 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 25/05/2018 – CORNING INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART YEN DENOMINATED NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 45,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Telaria Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 76,443 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Renaissance Technology Llc invested in 16,750 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 8,555 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 1,316 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 3,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,588 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Com reported 8 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 1,075 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 8,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 30,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Regions Finance Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 15,000 shares.

Analysts await Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.10 earnings per share, up 54.55% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hydrogenics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 7,343 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited has 55,109 shares. Hudock Group Lc owns 5,981 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Check Management Inc Ca has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.46% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Strs Ohio stated it has 60,356 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Oak Ltd Llc accumulated 47,730 shares. 7,742 are held by Umb Comml Bank N A Mo. Community Svcs Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has 3% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 266,160 shares. Axa owns 86,081 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com, a New Jersey-based fund reported 758 shares. Utah Retirement has 148,797 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,301 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

