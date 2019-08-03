Sfe Investment Counsel Stake in Oneok New (OKE) Has Cut by $659,157; As Schein Henry (HSIC) Share Price Rose, Zuckerman Investment Group Has Increased Stake by $5.70 Million

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 42.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 95,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 317,467 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08M, up from 222,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 1.13 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Henry Schein, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Novavax Promotes John J. Trizzino to Expanded Role as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN EXPECTS TO GET $1.0-$1.25B IN CASH TAX-FREE BASIS; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC)

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 9,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 73,578 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 83,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.32B market cap company. It closed at $70.99 lastly. It is up 0.71% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 04/04/2018 – ONEOK TEMPORARILY DISABLES ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Henry Schein, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Henry Schein (HSIC) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Announces Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Henry Schein Chairman and CEO Stanley Bergman Shares Key Insights at Dykema’s 6th Annual Definitive Conference for Dental Service Organizations – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HSIC vs. WST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 2,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantum Capital Management Limited Liability Company Nj reported 269,079 shares stake. First Republic Invest Management invested in 45,791 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 317,600 shares. Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Dupont Capital Management reported 0% stake. Palisade Asset Ltd Co invested in 6,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, a Germany-based fund reported 11,788 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 43,694 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.44% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 66,558 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 426,035 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 565,144 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Endurant Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% or 3,643 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.05% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gulf National Bank (Uk) accumulated 93,916 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability reported 197 shares. Focused Wealth Inc reported 0.05% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.15% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.15% or 73,414 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Group Inc holds 164,950 shares. Sigma Planning has 15,853 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 466,618 were accumulated by Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs. Energy Income Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.99M shares. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited Liability holds 1.83% or 346,759 shares in its portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 519,293 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 37,605 shares. Synovus Corp stated it has 4,139 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 48,805 shares to 424,298 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).