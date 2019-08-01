Sfe Investment Counsel Stake in Clean Harbors (CLH) Has Lowered by $512,052; Cerner (CERN) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Raised Stake by $3.83 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 38.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11,456 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 18,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $78.47. About 157,973 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 67,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.61 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.71. About 1.26 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 30,841 shares to 444,785 shares, valued at $45.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) by 18,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,224 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

More notable recent Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cerner Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NextGen Inks Deal With Appriss Health, Boosts EHR System – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cerner (CERN) Earnings and Revenues Meet Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 10 Best Stocks to Invest in for August – Investorplace.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CERN: Insiders vs. Shorts – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 613,979 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 2,800 shares. Comerica Financial Bank reported 73,201 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 87,290 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.04% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.08% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 2,513 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 64,356 shares. Dumont And Blake Advisors Llc reported 16,728 shares stake. Kbc Grp Nv holds 29,996 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,184 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 58,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.06% stake. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 285,763 shares. Mcmillion Cap reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Jp Marvel Advisors Llc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cornercap Counsel holds 14,940 shares. 201,294 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh. 122,059 were reported by Savings Bank Of America De. Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 1.70 million shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 10,300 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 92,254 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) or 3,177 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 11,881 shares. Secor Cap Advisors Lp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Navellier Associates holds 2,902 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 8,700 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 14,083 shares to 27,233 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Clean Harbors Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Clean Harbors Announces $800 Million Senior Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Clean Harbors to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31 – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Clean Harbors, Inc.’s (NYSE:CLH) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.