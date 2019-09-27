Sfe Investment Counsel Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Dragoneer Investment Group Raised Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $8.91 Million

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc bought 52,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $190.30 million, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $9.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.64. About 20.19M shares traded or 29.47% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Alibaba Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Joe Tsai told audiences at Recode’s Code Conference that many Americans want to stop China from upgrading its technology and from becoming more innovative; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 12/04/2018 – Esri and Alibaba Cloud Working Together to Bring Enhanced Location Intelligence Technology to Cloud Users; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 53.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 55,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 36,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 6.27M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 8:00 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New South Cap Mngmt owns 8,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 16,737 are owned by Btim. Coho Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 433 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Bb&T accumulated 350,779 shares. Sunbelt Securities has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 10,865 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 5,181 shares. Penobscot Mgmt owns 14,650 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 479 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 0.31% or 34,112 shares. Td Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,008 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fjarde Ap reported 467,939 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd stated it has 655 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 4,723 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares to 2,205 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,232 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

