Sfe Investment Counsel Position In Thor Inds (THO) Was Has Raised; Winslow Evans & Crocker Holding in Equinix (EQIX) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 78.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc bought 602 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 1,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $690,000, up from 764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $15.26 during the last trading session, reaching $581.71. About 695,729 shares traded or 77.84% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 30.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 17,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 76,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48 million, up from 58,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $53.81. About 826,274 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 09/05/2018 – Thor Announces Preliminary Earnings Release Date; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – THOR MINING TO FOCUS ENTIRELY ON STRATEGIC TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 02/05/2018 – Thor Mining Says Bonya Project Test Results Encouraging; 04/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 11; 15/03/2018 – Thor Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend; 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 56,759 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sit Associate reported 16,425 shares. 21,660 are held by Bridges Invest. Asset Mgmt One Comm Limited has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 50,271 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 295,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blair William Il reported 8,608 shares. Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 412,500 shares. Van Berkom & Assoc reported 859,026 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Callahan Advsr Lc accumulated 0.32% or 30,708 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 111,100 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0.01% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Art Advsrs Llc stated it has 4,991 shares.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares to 41,232 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 14,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,041 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,044 shares to 4,048 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

