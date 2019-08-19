Sfe Investment Counsel Position In Northrop Grumman (NOC) Was Has Raised; Nextera Energy (NEE) Share Value Rose While Marshall Wace Llp Has Upped Holding by $308,028

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 1,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 3,420 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $661,000, up from 1,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Nextera Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $218.06. About 181,595 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $372.08. About 54,256 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman Revises Satellite Procedures After Telescope Delay; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $27,000 MLN – SEC FILING

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Renewable Energy Quote That Investors Can’t Afford to Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 158,982 shares to 6,623 shares, valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safety Insurance (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 6,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (XLU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Management has invested 0.27% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Royal London Asset Limited has 0% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 194,497 shares. Palisade Cap Mngmt Limited Co Nj stated it has 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Covington Invest Advsr Inc has 1.21% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Kentucky Retirement Sys has 20,906 shares. Piedmont Investment reported 46,787 shares. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp reported 3,686 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Limited Liability Com accumulated 102,807 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 32,460 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc owns 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 37,287 shares. Allstate has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 35,761 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 378,936 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department invested in 0.13% or 6,502 shares. Northeast Investment Mngmt invested in 1.4% or 86,047 shares.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Leidos tops Q2 earnings estimates, issues first dividend hike – Washington Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Boeingâ€™s Troubles in a Nutshell – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.