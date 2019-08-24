Sfe Investment Counsel Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) Has Raised by $970,788; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Old Republic International Raised Stake by $1.83 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62M shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 461,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.52 million, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,309 shares to 9,371 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 5,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,106 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory accumulated 75,059 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cahill Financial Advsrs accumulated 6,000 shares. Nine Masts Cap Ltd holds 0.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 3,403 shares. Burney stated it has 171,427 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 82,238 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Co reported 15,226 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.13% or 1.59 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 14,301 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept reported 5,123 shares. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Inc reported 820 shares. Eqis Capital accumulated 0.07% or 22,485 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Communication has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 14,428 shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 53,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).