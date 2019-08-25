Sfe Investment Counsel Position in Applied Matls (AMAT) Has Lifted by $970,788 as Share Price Rose; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Stake Lifted by Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 73.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.43 million, up from 575,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 677,913 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 14/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.17B-$1.20B; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC HZNP.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.17 BLN TO $1.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS IN COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING PACT WITH HORIZON PHA; 12/04/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Named No. 1 Biopharma Company to Work for by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – AGC BIOLOGICS SAYS ENTERS INTO COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT WITH HORIZON PHARMA PLC FOR COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF TEPROTUMUMAB; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 388.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 24,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 6,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Pitcairn invested 0.05% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Synovus Corporation invested in 178 shares. Parametrica Ltd accumulated 15,456 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 226,881 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 419,047 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 294 shares. Assetmark holds 62 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 621,948 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma reported 284,397 shares. Systematic Management Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 43,140 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated owns 14,933 shares.

More notable recent Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How Horizon Therapeutics Blew Past Wall Street Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Horizon’s Past Biotech Purchase Has Paid Off In A Great Way – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Horizon Therapeutics’ (HZNP) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Horizon Therapeutics plc Appoints Dr. Sue Mahony to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 74,711 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $130.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Gru Inc holds 0.06% or 410,359 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.12% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 3.67M shares. Penobscot Mgmt Inc holds 16,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 23,034 shares stake. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Corp owns 41,025 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,811 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 23,453 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Optimum Inv owns 4,100 shares. 267,542 are owned by Federated Pa. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 0.06% or 3.56 million shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Van Eck Corp accumulated 2.50M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management reported 8,889 shares stake. Adage Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Spirit Of America Management New York holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 20,170 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Materials EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.