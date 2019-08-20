Sfe Investment Counsel Maintains Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC); Eventide Asset Management Lowered Holding in Varonis Sys (VRNS) by $13.69 Million as Stock Rose

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $370.08. About 506,580 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 08/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP: GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 9% TO $1.20/SHR; 06/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP NOC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $419 FROM $400

Eventide Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 35.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc sold 232,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 420,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05 million, down from 652,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 240,943 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Rev $61.5M-$62.5M; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Call Buying Activity in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Targets ‘Speculative Bullish’ Upside in Shares -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Northrop Grumman’s (NYSE:NOC) Shareholders Feel About Its 137% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Varonis Systems (VRNS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Security 100 List Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis -18% on downside Q1, FY19 outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

