Sfe Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman (NOC); Gramercy Funds Management Maintains Stake in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,142 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $325.97. About 205,777 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Gets Sales Growth from Aerospace, Mission Systems Segments — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON; 09/04/2018 – Post-Bulletin: Loss of classified satellite reportedly blamed on Northrop Grumman; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests – source [23:08 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 8.64M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Gramercy Funds Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Comerica National Bank reported 333,809 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 89,608 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 15,114 shares in its portfolio. 35,500 were reported by Amp Capital Investors Limited. Nomura Inc has invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 1.12M were accumulated by Schroder Inv Management Gp. Lasry Marc invested in 7.77 million shares or 12.15% of the stock. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 2.94M shares. West Family reported 121,138 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.92 million shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 149,248 shares. Northern Trust has 4.22M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs accumulated 197,344 shares. 601,696 were reported by Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 13,309 shares to 41,465 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,863 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Ca reported 0.17% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Profund Lc has 0.04% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2,971 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Trust invested in 1,536 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Assetmark holds 276 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover holds 1.15% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) or 5,522 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 1.10 million shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Com has 900 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,061 shares. Stephens Ar has 9,542 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.85% or 4,396 shares in its portfolio. Srb Corporation holds 2,529 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc stated it has 778,534 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Bluestein R H & Com reported 0.02% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

