Sfe Investment Counsel Increased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Shorts at Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Lowered By 1.4%

Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) had a decrease of 1.4% in short interest. IDXX’s SI was 1.10M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.4% from 1.12M shares previously. With 430,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Idexx Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX)’s short sellers to cover IDXX’s short positions. The SI to Idexx Laboratories Inc’s float is 1.3%. The stock increased 2.18% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $271.43. About 230,420 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 15/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES – REDUCED BOARD SIZE TO EIGHT & SIZE OF CLASS l TO TWO MEMBERS, EFFECTIVE UPON WILLIAM END’S RETIREMENT FROM BOARD – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M

Sfe Investment Counsel increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 278.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sfe Investment Counsel acquired 20,535 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Sfe Investment Counsel holds 27,905 shares with $1.52 million value, up from 7,370 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $82.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.44. About 3.27M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Does CVS Health Have Aspirations To Be a Tech Company? – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS Health: Keen On The Value Proposition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against CVS Health Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Sol Mgmt has invested 0.4% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parthenon Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 164,791 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Management Ltd Company reported 37,004 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc accumulated 29,425 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.16% or 247,076 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 54,568 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc. Royal London Asset Management Limited owns 498,309 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Fosun Int Limited holds 7,612 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.25% or 4.27 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.40 million shares. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 2,144 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 165,693 shares. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp reported 12.27M shares. Foundry Ltd has invested 0.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Among 6 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $9100 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.50’s average target is 15.86% above currents $63.44 stock price. CVS Health had 13 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co.

Among 4 analysts covering Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Idexx Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $276’s average target is 1.68% above currents $271.43 stock price. Idexx Laboratories had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $255 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, June 21.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Onto IDEXX (IDXX) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IDXX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX: Stay On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX: A Different Kind Of Animal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes services and products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.37 billion. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other divisions. It has a 58.54 P/E ratio. The firm provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assays; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,904 activity. Kingsley Lawrence D bought $99,904 worth of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) on Tuesday, August 6.